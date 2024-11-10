Kontovel ZKB klonil v Korenu, Bor Radenska osvojil tržaški derbi

C-LIGA
Calligaris Corno di Rosazzo – Kontovel 89:70 (25:14, 51:35, 70:51)
Kontovel: Glavina 0 (-, 0:1, -), Bellettini 10 (-, 5:7, -), Pregarc 4 (2:2, 1:3, -), Škerl 15 (-, 3:6, 3:7), Pro 6 (0:2, 3:8, -), Mattiassich 6 (-, 3:4, -), Vecchiet 4 (4:4, 0:1, -), Starc 8 (3:6, 1:4, 1:2), Regent 0 (-, 0:3, -), Daneu 13 (3:4, 2:6, 2:4), Scocchi 4 (2:2, 1:4, 0:2), Terčon nv. Trener: Popovič.
DEŽELNA DIVIZIJA 1
Servolana – Bor Radenska 73:77 (19:14, 30:35, 56:53)
Bor: Fi. Savoia 0 (-, -, -), Fr. Savoia 0 (-, -, -), Nisić 3 (-, 0:2, 1:3), Gallocchio 10 (3:4, 2:2, 1:5), Možina 18 (5:5, 5:8, 1:3), Comar 2 (2:2, -, 0:1), Fort 9 (4:7, 1:4, 1:6), Lettieri 7 (1:1, 3:4, -), Maurel 14 (4:6, 5:11, -), Finatti 14 (6:7, 4:4, 0:7), Strle nv. Trener: Kladnik.
DEŽELNA DIVIZIJA 2
Sokol Franco – Baloncesto Triestino 62:67 (9:12, 21:34, 35:50)
Sokol: Scrigner 0, Mandić 2, E. Malalan 6, Ferfolja 4, Terčon 0, Sossi 4, S. Zidaric 19, Raseni 8, Lopreiato 2, E. Albanese 8, Doljak 4, Gutty 5. Trener: A. Albanese.