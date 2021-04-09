Umrl princ Philip

V 100. letu starosti je danes umrl britanski princ Philip. Soprog kraljice Elizabete II. je umrl zjutraj na svojem domu na gradu Windsor, so tvitnili pri Buckinghamski palači.
It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)
April 9, 2021
