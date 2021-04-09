Petek, 09 april 2021
Smrt

Umrl princ Philip

Danes zjutraj na svojem domu

Spletno uredništvo |
Velika Britanija |
9. apr. 2021 | 13:15
    Umrl princ Philip
    Princ Philip (ANSA)
V 100. letu starosti je danes umrl britanski princ Philip. Soprog kraljice Elizabete II. je umrl zjutraj na svojem domu na gradu Windsor, so tvitnili pri Buckinghamski palači.

