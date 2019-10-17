Četrtek, 17 oktober 2019
V Kioskih
Iskanje
Brexit

Dosegli dogovor o brexitu

Predsednik Evropske komisije Jean-Claude Juncker meni, da je pošten in uravnotežen, britanski premier Boris Johnson je zapisal, da je »sijajen«

Spletno uredništvo |
Bruselj |
17. okt. 2019 | 11:51
    Dosegli dogovor o brexitu
    Glavni pogajalec EU o brexitu Michel Barnier na današnji tiskovni konferenci (ANSA)
    Dosegli dogovor o brexitu
    Predsednik Evropske komisije Jean-Claude Juncker (ANSA)
    Dosegli dogovor o brexitu
    Britanski premier Boris Johnson (ANSA)
Dark Theme

Pogajalci EU in Združenega kraljestva so dosegli dogovor o brexitu. »Kjer je volja, je dogovor. Imamo ga!« je tvitnil predsednik Evropske komisije Jean-Claude Juncker. Meni, da je je pošten in uravnotežen dogovor za EU in Združeno kraljestvo, voditeljem članic unije je priporočil, da ga podprejo.

Britanski premier Boris Johnson je potrdil, da je dosežen dogovor o brexitu. »Imamo sijajen nov dogovor, ki nam vrača nadzor,« je sporočil prek Twitterja. Pozval je britanski parlament, naj dogovor na zasedanju v soboto podpre, da bi se tako lahko posvetili drugim prednostnim nalogam.

Za branje in pisanje komentarjev je potrebna prijava

TAGS:

$tempAlt.replaceAll('"','').replaceAll('<p>','').replaceAll('</p>','').replaceAll('<br>','').replaceAll('<br/>','').replaceAll('<br />','').trim()

Menite, da bi v slovenskem parlamentu moral sedeti predstavnik zamejskih Slovencev?

17. okt. 2019 | 16:45
Da, izvolijo pa naj ga le zamejski Slovenci, ki imajo slovensko državljanstvo
Da, volilno pravico pa naj dobijo vsi zamejski Slovenci, ki na konzulatih ali veleposlaništvih izjavijo, da pripadajo slovenskemu narodu
Lepo bi bilo, a je predlog neizvedljiv
Ne, ker je prav, da so poslanci samo slovenski državljani, ki v Sloveniji plačujejo davke
Me ne zanima
Prikaz rezultatov

Glasovanje zahteva prijavo