Pogajalci EU in Združenega kraljestva so dosegli dogovor o brexitu. »Kjer je volja, je dogovor. Imamo ga!« je tvitnil predsednik Evropske komisije Jean-Claude Juncker. Meni, da je je pošten in uravnotežen dogovor za EU in Združeno kraljestvo, voditeljem članic unije je priporočil, da ga podprejo.
Britanski premier Boris Johnson je potrdil, da je dosežen dogovor o brexitu. »Imamo sijajen nov dogovor, ki nam vrača nadzor,« je sporočil prek Twitterja. Pozval je britanski parlament, naj dogovor na zasedanju v soboto podpre, da bi se tako lahko posvetili drugim prednostnim nalogam.
