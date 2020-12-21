Ema izdala dovoljenje za uporabo cepiva Pfizer-BioNTech

Ponedeljek, 21 december 2020
Cepljenje

Tvita predsednice Evropske komisije Ursule von der Leyen

Spletno uredništvo |
Amsterdam |
21. dec. 2020 | 15:20
    Ema je izdala dovoljenje za uporabo cepiva Pfizer-BioNTech (ANSA)
Evropska agencija za zdravila (Ema) je danes priporočila izdajo dovoljenja za pogojno uporabo cepiva ameriškega Pfizerja in nemškega BioNTecha proti covidu-19. »Gre za odločilen trenutek v naših prizadevanjih za dobavo varnih in učinkovitih cepiv Evropejcem,« je ob tem tvitnila predsednica Evropske komisije Ursula von der Leyen in v drugem tvitu dodala, da se 27., 28. in 29. decembra po vsej Evropi začenja cepljenje.

