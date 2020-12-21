Ema izdala dovoljenje za uporabo cepiva Pfizer-BioNTech

Evropska agencija za zdravila (Ema) je danes priporočila izdajo dovoljenja za pogojno uporabo cepiva ameriškega Pfizerja in nemškega BioNTecha proti covidu-19. »Gre za odločilen trenutek v naših prizadevanjih za dobavo varnih in učinkovitih cepiv Evropejcem,« je ob tem tvitnila predsednica Evropske komisije Ursula von der Leyen in v drugem tvitu dodala, da se 27., 28. in 29. decembra po vsej Evropi začenja cepljenje.
It’s a decisive moment in our efforts to deliver safe & effective vaccines to Europeans!The @EMA_News just issued a positive scientific opinion on the #BioNTech / @pfizer vaccine.Now we will act fast. I expect a @EU_Commission decision by this evening.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen)
December 21, 2020
It’s a decisive moment in our efforts to deliver safe & effective vaccines to Europeans!The @EMA_News just issued a positive scientific opinion on the #BioNTech / @pfizer vaccine.Now we will act fast. I expect a @EU_Commission decision by this evening.
It's Europe's moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU.We protect our citizens together. We are #StrongerTogether#EUvaccinationdays pic.twitter.com/6VxDumysBL— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen)
December 17, 2020
It's Europe's moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU.We protect our citizens together. We are #StrongerTogether#EUvaccinationdays pic.twitter.com/6VxDumysBL