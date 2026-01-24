Jadran zagospodaril v goriškem PalaBigotu

MEDDEŽELNA B-LIGA
Dinamo Gorizia – Jadran 93:100 (36:29, 59:49, 80:76)
Jadran: Rolli 10 (2:2, 1:3, 2:4), Batich 10 (3:4, 2:5, 1:8), Demarchi 17 (4:4, 2:6, 3:8), Pro3 (1:2, 1:2, -), Vecchiet 11 (0:2, 4:8, 1:1), Jakin 0 (-. -, 0:1), Pregarc 0 (-, -, -), Diminić 18 (-, 6:8, 2:4), Persi 4 (-, 2:3, 0:1), Gobbato 27 (4:5, 4:6, 5:10), Milisavljevic 0 (-, -, -), Gulič nv. Trener: Jogan.
C-LIGA
Cordenons – Bor Radenska 68:63 (15:15, 23:26, 44:43)
Bor: Lo Duca 4 (2:2, 1:1, -), Brancati 3 (1:2, 1:3, 0:1), Vasilijević 15 (7:9, 4:9, 0:8), Comar 15 (-, 6:10, 14), Gallocchio 5 (-, 1:2, 1:3), Lettieri 0 (-, 0:2, -), Maurel 4 (-, 2:3, 0:1), Finatti 6 (-, 0:1, 2:10), Medizza 11 (3:6, 4:6, -), Fr. Savoia in Fi. Savoia nv. Trener: Krčalić.
DEŽELNA DIVIZIJA 1
Kontovel – Servolana 83:73 (15:22, 32:38, 57:57)
Kontovel: Terčon 28 (13:14, 3:8, 3:3), Bellettini 4 (-, 2:4, -), Rocchetti 6 (-, 3:7, 0:1), Gulič 0 (-, -, -), Mattiassich 0 (0:1, -, -), S. Regent 5 (3:4, 1:4, 0:4), De Petris 9 (1:2, 4:7, 0:1), Salvi 0(-, -, -), G. Regent 0 (-, -, -), Daneu 31 (7:8, 6:11, 4:9), Scocchi in Glavina nv. Trener: Peric.
DEŽELNA DIVIZIJA 2
Breg SV Impianti – Sokol Franco 42:68 (9:16, 25:37, 30:48)